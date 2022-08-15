Cork firm Aspira partners with ProData Consult as it eyes expansion

Pictured at Aspira’s offices in Cork are Peter Ryan, Aspira CEO, and Anders Gratte, ProData Consult CEO. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO.

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 08:40
Emma Taggart

Cork-based firm Aspira has announced that it is partnering with ProData Consult, a leading European business and IT consulting company.

The new strategic partnership will enable the companies to expand their services and grow internationally, with the aim of reaching new markets throughout Europe.  

Aspira, an Irish-owned international consulting and technology business, was established in 2007 and currently employs 225 people.

The firm provides its clients with tailored enterprise solutions in a range of areas including consulting, training, software development and managed IT services.

Danish company, ProData Consult offers IT and business consultants for both public and private sector firms. The company employs approximately 450 people and posted a revenue of €452m in 2021.  

“Today marks an exciting new opportunity for both Aspira and ProData Consult. Aspira’s long-standing expertise in professional services and solutions will complement and open up new opportunities for ProData Consult," said Peter Ryan, CEO, Aspira.

"As a combined entity, we are now in a position to deliver an enhanced level of service to existing and new customers across Ireland and Europe," he continued.

Anders Gratte, CEO, ProData Consult, said: “This partnership opens significant and scalable opportunities for both Aspira and ProData Consult. Aspira has a strong reputation for its professional services and solutions in the European market, especially in Ireland and the Netherlands.” 

He added that the new partnership will allow the firms to offer an integrated suite of IT consultancy services to a larger customer base.

In 2021, Aspira experienced an employment surge as the firm created 40 new high-level jobs and officially opened the company’s new headquarters in Penrose Dock, Cork.

The firm also has offices in Dublin and Amsterdam.

