Apple looks to affluent clientele to weather electronics slump

The tech giant is telling its assemblers to make 90m of its newest devices, on par with last year
Apple’s projections, a closely guarded secret, suggest it is confident about weathering a slump in spending on smartphones and other devices.

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 16:32

Apple has asked suppliers to build at least as many of its next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, counting on an affluent clientele and dwindling competition to weather a global electronics downturn.

The tech giant is telling its assemblers to make 90m of its newest devices, on par with last year, despite deteriorating projections for the smartphone market, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The iPhone maker still expects to assemble roughly 220m iPhones in total for 2022, also about level with last year, according to one of the people.

Apple’s projections, a closely guarded secret, suggest it’s confident about weathering a slump in spending on smartphones and other devices. Mobile device makers have begun freezing orders, China’s largest chipmaker has warned. The global handset market, which slid 9% in the June quarter, is expected to shrink 3.5% in 2022, IDC has forecast.

Supplier shares rise

Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia rose on the news. Taiwanese iPhone assembler Pegatron jumped in its biggest gain in five weeks, while Japan Display logged its biggest two-month rise. TDK rose as much 5% and Murata Manufacturing gained. 

At a time when Android devices are suffering, the stronger demand for Apple’s new lineup stems from a customer base still willing to spend on premium gadgets, the people said. The virtual demise of Huawei Technologies also has eroded competition in high-end smartphones.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which puts together most of the world’s iPhones, hinted at Apple’s resilience when it said this week that sales of its smart consumer electronics products should be little changed in 2022. 

Electronics downturn
