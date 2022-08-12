Paddy Power owner Flutter posts 20% fall in earnings

Paddy Power owner Flutter posted a 20% fall in first-half earnings but expects to finish the year ahead of 2021 excluding an expected final year of losses in its fast-growing U.S. business, the world's largest online betting firm said on Friday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, fell to £476m (€563m) from £597m (€706m) a year ago and the record £684m (€809m) reached during the stay-home gambling boom of the Covid-19 hit first half of 2020. Excluding the U.S. business, first-half earnings were down 11%.