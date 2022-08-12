Paddy Power owner Flutter posts 20% fall in earnings

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, fell to £476m (€563m) from £597m (€706m) a year ago
Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 08:32

Paddy Power owner Flutter posted a 20% fall in first-half earnings but expects to finish the year ahead of 2021 excluding an expected final year of losses in its fast-growing U.S. business, the world's largest online betting firm said on Friday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, fell to £476m (€563m) from £597m (€706m) a year ago and the record £684m (€809m) reached during the stay-home gambling boom of the Covid-19 hit first half of 2020. Excluding the U.S. business, first-half earnings were down 11%.

The Paddy Power, Betfair and FanDuel owner said it expected full-year core earnings of between £1.29bn (€1.53bn) and £1.39bn (€1.64bn), excluding a U.S. loss of £225m (€266m) to £275m (€325m).

It posted core earnings of £1.24bn (€1.47bn) in 2021.

  • Reuters

