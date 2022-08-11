Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Permanent TSB, Teagasc, National Gallery of Ireland, Each&Other, Buck & Hound and St Patrick’s Festival.

Nicola O’Brien has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer with Permanent TSB Group Holdings. Nicola is currently head of finance and investor relations at Permanent TSB and a member of the bank’s senior leadership team. Nicola has extensive finance, business, strategic and change experience. Prior to her current role, Nicola held a number of senior roles in Bank of Ireland, including head of finance group customer operations; head of group finance strategy; and, divisional financial controller for the Retail Ireland division. Following her appointment, Nicola will become a member of the bank’s executive committee and will join the Permanent TSB board as an executive director.

Martin Bourke has joined national agriculture authority Teagasc as an organic cropping and integrated systems specialist, joining organic specialists Elaine Leavy and Joe Kellegher to support organic farmers and advisers. He was previously a tillage business and technology advisor for Wicklow, Carlow and Wexford. He has also lectured in Teagasc Kildalton Agriculture and Horticulture college. He has led on-farm research projects with Teagasc colleagues in Johnstown Castle and Oak Park Research Centres, including two years of trials on integrating organic manure into tillage systems. He holds a BAgSc and MAgSc from UCD, a certificate in Education & Training from NUIG and a Business diploma from WIT.

Dr Caroline Campbell has been appointed as director of the National Gallery of Ireland, effective from November. From Belfast, she has spent her career to date in lead roles at the Ashmolean Museum, Courtauld Gallery and National Gallery, London. An expert in Western Art from the Middle Ages to the present day, since 2018 she has been director of collections and research at National Gallery, London. She has curated major exhibitions and is a trustee of arts organisations in the UK. She is a graduate of University of Oxford and Courtauld Institute of Art, and an alumna of the Center for Curatorial Leadership in New York.

Wayne Filby has been appointed principal UX consultant at design consultancy Each&Other in Dublin, managing and mentoring a team UX/UI designers on various UX/CX projects within the startup, fintech and British sport admin sectors. He was previously UX/CX senior designer at ADEC Innovations, Irvine, California, for five years. Wayne has over 25 years of experience in UX/CX, building and developing first class sustainability and environmental software in an Agile environment. He was primarily responsible for the co-development and design of CleanChain, a data management and communication tool designed to support and manage environmental and sustainability challenges throughout global supply chains.

Eden Little has been appointed as a senior account executive with PR consultancy Buck & Hound in Dublin, whose clients have included The Body Shop, Kinara Group, g Hotel & Spa, Kilkenny, Jameson, Beefeater Gin and Absolut Vodka. Returning to Ireland from the UK, Eden brings agency experience within consumer and lifestyle PR, specialising in social media and influencer management, brand strategy, brand positioning, media relations and event execution. A previous member of Speed Communications in Bristol and Borkowski PR in London, her portfolio includes brands such as Cadburys, Freixenet, i heart Wines, Mionetto and TePe. Eden holds a MA degree in PR from TU Dublin.

Richard Tierney has been appointed as CEO of St Patrick’s Festival. A commercial professional with 25 years’ experience in live entertainment and sport, he will lead an ambitious strategy to grow the festival. He has worked with Musgrave Group, Guinness, Smirnoff, and Coca Cola. He has worked in live music since 1998, notably with Aiken Promotions and Live Nation. In 2001, he set up Ten Ltd, his own music and event agency, which secured naming rights deals for “the o2” music venue and “Bord Gáis Energy Theatre”, Europe’s first naming right of a theatre. He has also worked with Enterprise Ireland developing entertainment-focused startup companies.