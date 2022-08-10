Samsung unveils new foldable phones 'to secure lead in niche market'            

Foldable smartphones are likely to fare better than regular smartphones, as their quirky form factor, large screens, and portability attract interest, analysts said.
Samsung unveils new foldable phones 'to secure lead in niche market'            

A Galaxy Z Flip4 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold4. Picture: Martyn Landi/PA Wire

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 17:24
Joyce Lee 

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest high-end foldable smartphones, keeping prices at the same level as last year's in a bid to cement its leadership in an expanding niche market.

The smartphone maker priced its clamshell Galaxy Z Flip4 at $999.99 (€968), and the 5G-enabled top-line Galaxy Z Fold4 with a 7.6-inch main screen to start at $1,799.99 in the US, the same as the launch prices of last year's models.

"We've successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide," said TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics.

A Galaxy Z Flip4. Picture: Martyn Landi/PA Wire
A Galaxy Z Flip4. Picture: Martyn Landi/PA Wire

The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, as well as its latest earbuds, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, will be generally available starting August 26 in select places such as parts of Europe, the US, and South Korea.

Counterpoint Research forecast global shipments of foldable smartphones to grow to 16m units this year, just 1.2% of the 1.36bn smartphone shipments forecast, but a jump from 9m foldables shipped last year.

Although the overall smartphone market is seen shrinking this year as consumers spend less, foldable smartphones are likely to fare better, as their quirky form factor, large screens, and portability attract interest, analysts said.

A Galaxy Z Fold4. Picture: Martyn Landi/PA Wire
A Galaxy Z Fold4. Picture: Martyn Landi/PA Wire

Samsung held a 62% market share in foldable smartphones in the first half of 2022, followed by Huawei at 16%, and Oppo at 3%. 

Counterpoint has forecast Samsung's market share in the second half will be around 80% after the new releases.

Samsung said it is aiming for foldable phone sales to surpass that of its past flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note, in the second half. 

Foldables have helped Samsung differentiate itself... Apple will be Samsung's key competitor in the future and we expect a foldable to be released from Apple in either 2024 or 2025," said Counterpoint senior analyst Jene Park.

Samsung said the latest models make it easier for phone owners to use popular apps such as Instagram and Microsoft's Outlook.

Meanwhile, China's Lenovo posted its smallest revenue growth in nine quarters as the world's biggest PC maker saw sales ease, hit by Covid lockdowns at home. 

Reuters

Read More

Samsung fined for misleading Australian phone ads

More in this section

Manchester Airport stock Travel giant TUI sees holiday demand solid in rest of summer
File Pics Aviva to cut workforce by half over next two years. Aviva to give more money back to shareholders as it posts operating profit for H1
Covid-19 Lockdowns Provide Boost For Online Grocery And Takeaway Sales Deliveroo’s loss widens as economic downturn hits order growth
<p>Allan Beechinor, CEO and founder of Altada</p>

Altada confirms temporary lay off of Irish staff

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices