Dutch fund Waterland targeting Munster firms

European private equity firm Waterland is to commit up to €100m as part of its investment and growth strategy for Irish businesses over the next 12 to 18 months, with a focus on the Munster region.

The fund will be aimed at companies to them deliver significant scale across Europe and at a global level.

This is the latest stage of its overall plans to support Irish-headquartered companies, with a particular focus on the Munster region, to launch and expand its export channels in local and international markets.

Set up 23 years ago in Holland with over €9bn in assets under management, the group acts as an active shareholder in its portfolio companies, working in partnership with management to drive strategic development, performance and growth trajectory.

Over the past 23 years, it has invested in more than 850 companies — including more than 75 this year.

Waterland launched in Ireland in 2019, aiming to take advantage of our geography, culture and access to global networks across different sectors.

It is targeting Munster businesses with plans to launch and scale on the European and international markets — while maintaining its headquarters in Ireland. It typically invests in successful companies, making between €2.5m and €50m in earnings.

Its portfolio includes the Silver Stream Healthcare Group, which provides residential care for older people in Ireland, increasing its number of nursing homes by four this year.

The newly developed homes are in Riverstick, Dundalk, and Duleek in Meath, with the creation of up to 500 new jobs.

It also includes the addition of Ballincurrig Care Centre in Cork and brings the total number of nursing homes within the group to 11.

Waterland most recently partnered with MTM Engineering, a Meath-based firm providing cable installation and termination services. The company, which is headquartered in Slane, currently employs over 400 people and has completed large-scale industrial and renewable projects in Ireland, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Austria and UK.

"It’s exciting to see the potential this investment commitment can deliver for Irish companies and their teams," Laura Dillon, managing director and principal at Waterland Private Equity, said.

"At Waterland, our fundamental partnership model is about backing strong founders and management teams to realise their full ambitions, support accelerated growth strategies and reach their targeted goals.

"We’re looking forward to the next steps in our partnership strategy as we pursue further opportunities to support the growing confidence and capabilities of Irish companies to launch and scale across wider markets into Europe and internationally.”