Penneys to open new Dublin store next month

Penneys has announced a further Irish expansion, with a new store in Tallaght set to open its doors on September 15.

The opening will mark the retailer's 37th Republic of Ireland location and its first new Dublin store in six years.

Located on the ground floor of The Square Shopping Centre, the store will offer 43,400 sq ft of space and include a nail salon.

The news comes following the release of Penneys' revenues from the first 53 weeks of last year, which showed a €72m hit compared to 2020.

However, the retailer has announced plans to invest €250m in Ireland over the next 10 years, including €60m in its St Patrick's Street store in Cork City.

“We can’t wait to welcome our colleagues and customers into our fantastic new store in Tallaght. The store is nearly ready, and we are really excited to finally open our doors next month," said Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"We’re proud to continue to expand Penneys in Ireland and keep investing in Irish retail.”

Jack Martin, Head of Retail for The Square Town Centre, added: “This is will be widely welcomed by the community not just in Tallaght but many of the surrounding areas. The people of Tallaght have been crying out for a Penneys store for over 20 years and I have no doubt will make this a hugely successful launch.”

Penneys, which is owned by Associated British Foods (ABF) and operates as Primark outside of Ireland, now has over 400 stores across Europe and North America and is working on the development of a new state-of-the-art distribution facility in Co Kildare.