Qantas airline seeks HQ bosses to handle baggage amid acute staff shortages

Qantas Airways needs executives from head office to leave their jobs for three months and haul luggage full time to address a stubborn staff shortages that’s disrupting flights.

The airline is looking for at least 100 volunteers to carry out shift work at Sydney and Melbourne airports, chief operating officer Colin Hughes wrote in a note to managers that was shared by Qantas. Tasks include loading and unloading luggage, as well as driving the vehicles that take bags to planes and between terminals.