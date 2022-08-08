Fexco partners with TEKenable to create 75 new jobs

Irish financial and business services firm Fexco has announced a strategic partnership TEKenable in a bid to co-invest in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce CRM and associated Business Services with the aim of improving customer experience.

The partnership is expected to create 75 new jobs by 2025 in Ireland. The roles will be in a variety of areas such as digital customer experience, predictive customer behaviour analysis and efficiency services.

The firms hope the partnership and investment will improve their customers' end-to-end experiences in both the Irish and UK markets.

Martin Ryan, managing director, Fexco, said: “This partnership will help us build on our collective strengths, and deliver the perfect blend of premium operational expertise, support, and resources to maximise the potential of Microsoft Dynamics 365 in improving our customers’ digital end-to-end experience.

Mr Ryan continued: "This will see us and TEKenable collaborate across multiple sectors and reinforce our position as trusted advisors who deliver transformative services for our clients.”

Nick Connors, managing director, TEKenable, commented: “This partnership will see us work with Fexco Managed Services to bring solutions, products and services offerings that will fundamentally change the end-to-end experience of both our customers and their customers.”

“We predict that we will see growth from a combination of existing and new clients over the coming three years,” Mr Connors continued.

Established in 2002, TEKenable was founded by Nick Connors and Peter Rose and is an innovative technology company that focuses on delivering digital services to medium and large-scale enterprises in Ireland, UK and EMEA through using low code platforms.

Headquartered in Killorglin, County Kerry, Fexco is an Irish-based business services and financial technology company which focuses on providing bureau de change and payment card services. It was founded in 1981.