Sony’s profits rise by 3% despite trend away from gaming

Quarterly sales rose 2% to 2.31 trillion yen on the back of strong demand in Sony’s music operations, including for Harry Styles’ Harry’s House and Doja Cat’s Planet Her.
Sony’s profits rise by 3% despite trend away from gaming
Sony has reported a rise in profits (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 11:26
Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

Sony’s profits have edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video gaming as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere.

Sony’s April-June profit totalled 218 billion yen ($1.6 billion), up from 212 billion yen a year earlier, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company said.

Quarterly sales rose 2% to 2.31 trillion yen on the back of strong demand in Sony’s music operations, including for Harry Styles’ Harry’s House and Doja Cat’s Planet Her.

Harry Styles helped boost Sony music sales (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Among the better performers in movies was Morbius, a film based on the Marvel Comics hero. Sony is also hoping Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt and set for release in August, will do well at the box office.

Sony, which makes the PlayStation video game consoles, Bravia TVs and Columbia Pictures films, said sales from its music streaming service rose during the quarter.

Despite some concern about a global economic slowdown, the streaming business was expected to remain stable, said chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki.

Sales fell in the video games sector and technology services. One reason was that, as restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic eased, people were playing games less and instead going out, Mr Totoki said.

Also, a shortage of computer chips has slowed production of the Sony’s PlayStation 5 machine.

Sony’s game software sales fell in the latest quarter while costs for developing software rose.

Sony acknowledged the slowdown in shipments may dampen the momentum of game players’ interest in PlayStation 5.

But the company is banking on major game titles slated for release later in the year to revive sales.

Sony said it expects its full fiscal year profit to fall to 800 billion yen from the previous year’s 882 billion yen.

Read More

Amazon defends stance on trade unions as new Dublin facility opens

More in this section

City Workers Return to Office in French Capital Allianz Q2 net profit falls by 23% in worse-than-expected results
FBD posts decline in half-year profits FBD posts decline in half-year profits
Lidl Ireland removes mandatory retirement age Lidl Ireland removes mandatory retirement age
SonyDigitalPlace: International
<p>Earlier this year, shares in Flutter plummeted 12% as it spent big ahead of anticipated legislation over gambling addiction.</p>

Flutter buys Italian online gaming company Sisal for almost €2bn

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices