This latest purchase indicates that a main focus going forward for the company is expanding its presence in online gambling.
Flutter buys Italian online gaming company Sisal for almost €2bn

Earlier this year, shares in Flutter plummeted 12% as it spent big ahead of anticipated legislation over gambling addiction.

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 10:43
Cáit Caden

Paddy Power-owner Flutter completed the acquisition of leading Italian online gaming company Sisal.

The deal was done for almost €2bn and follows reports that Flutter will close some of its physical bookies in Ireland this year as more gamblers are going online to place bets.

“For some time we have wanted to pursue this market opportunity via an omni-channel strategy and this acquisition will ideally position us to do so. Sisal has grown its online presence significantly in recent years,” said Flutter CEO Peter Jackson.

Across its Ireland and UK markets, revenue at its bookmakers fell 13% in 2021, reflecting the impact of Covid closures and social distancing restrictions that were in place during the year.

This latest purchase indicates that a main focus going forward for Flutter is expanding its presence in online gambling.

This focus could lead to higher costs for Flutter, however. Flutter spent €111m on safer gambling measures across its operations in 2021.

Earlier this year, shares in Flutter plummeted 12% as it spent big ahead of anticipated legislation over gambling addiction.

The sale of Sisal to Flutter was completed using debt facilities, bringing Flutter’s expected weighted average cost of debt to approximately 3.4% for H2.

Sisal has reported year-on-year growth of 58% in revenue to £402m (€476m) during H1 and employs around 2,500 people.

