Lidl Ireland removes mandatory retirement age

The German-owned supermarket chain stated that staff will be given the option to work beyond 65 years old.
The German supermarket chain said the decision will allow the retailer to attract more mature and life-experienced talent, as well as providing its current employees with more flexibility. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 07:29
Emma Taggart

Lidl Ireland has announced that it will remove the mandatory retirement age clause for all current and prospective employees, stating that staff will be given the option to work beyond 65 years old.

The low-cost supermarket chain said it is the first company in Ireland to announce the removal of the mandatory retirement age clause.

The German supermarket chain said the decision will allow the retailer to attract more mature and life-experienced talent, as well as providing its current employees with more flexibility.

The retailer said in a statement that through working with the Retirement Council of Ireland and LaterLife, it is committed to supporting employees through workshops across to provide employees with a holistic approach to retirement planning. It said this approach allows employees to consider all aspects of their retirement.

Lidl's decision follows a recent announcement from the Government that the state pension system would undergo major changes, which would allow employees more flexibility in regard to retirement.

Maeve McCleane, chief people officer, Lidl Ireland, said: “As one of the largest workforces in the country, we are aware of the broad scope of employees and age groups that work at Lidl, and we want to support those who would like to choose to continue working with us and are not limited by the mandatory retirement age.

Ms McCleane continued: "At Lidl, we are really proud to continue to introduce people-centric policy updates that recognise the needs of our employees and are constantly evolving all the time as they progress through different stages of their lives and unlock a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered.”

Last July, the German retailer announced a three-year plan to invest €550m in building 20 new stores and refurbishing 24 existing stores across Ireland as part of its expansion plans.

