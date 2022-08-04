Next increases forecasts to €1bn following strong sales

Next received a boost today after reporting a 5% increase in full price sales for the second quarter of this year - €60m ahead of their expectations.
The British retailer, which operates stores all around Ireland, has lifted its full year forecasts by £10m (€12m) to £860m (€1bn) following strong online and in-store sales this summer.
“Full price sales in the quarter were 4.7% stronger than we expected. In part, we believe this overperformance has been the result of unusually warm and dry weather in June and July,” the company said in its trading statement.
“A marked return to formal dressing, perhaps driven by pent-up demand for social events (weddings etc), has also played to the strengths of the Next brand.”
Sales in the first half of this year have been dominated by a sharp reversal of last year’s lockdown trends, the retailer added.
While sales in its retail stores have recovered, online growth appears to have reverted back to pre-pandemic levels.
The company also warned that inflation is expected to have a negative impact on spending for the rest of this year.
Following the news, Next’s stock rose more than 1% in early trading.