Sun Life to sell UK business

Sun Life Financial Inc, the global life insurance company that employs 550 people at its Co Waterford office, has entered into an agreement to sell its British branch to Phoenix Group Holdings plc.

The transaction, which is hoped to be finalised by 2023, will see the London-based Phoenix Group shell out £248m (€297m) for the company.

Headquartered in London, Phoenix Group is Britain's largest long-term savings and retirement business with more than 13 million customers and £310bn (€370bn) of assets under administration.

As part of the sale, Sun Life will form a long-term partnership to become a strategic asset management partner to Phoenix Group.

Sun Life's asset management companies, MFS and SLC Management, will continue to manage approximately €6.8bn of Sun Life UK's general account upon the close of the sale.

It is not clear if the deal will have any effect on the company's Co Waterford office, which provides software development, business administration, and technical service desk services to Sun Life's North American and international divisions.

"A great deal of consideration was taken to find the right buyer and partner for our UK business. Phoenix Group is a purpose-led company with similar values to Sun Life and a strong focus on delivering outcomes for their customers," said Kevin Strain, President and CEO of Sun Life.

Since 2016, Phoenix Group has successfully completed four acquisitions totaling approximately £7.5bn (€9bn), which has supported increasing their assets under administration by more than 300% over the past five years.

The life assurance company Phoenix Ireland, which operates from Dublin, is part of the group.