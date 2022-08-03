Ryanair reports 255% annual increase in passengers during July 

Irish airline Ryanair recorded a 255% increase in passenger numbers in July, compared to the same month last year.

The rise in passenger numbers follows the ease in travel restrictions that were in place during 2021.

The budget airline said it carried 16.8m passengers in July as the holiday season continued.

Ryanair said it operated over 92,300 flights in July.

Its load factor, which measures how well an airline is filling available seats, reached 96%. Ryanair's load factor regularly reached at least 96% a month before the pandemic and hit 97% in June 2019.

The low-cost airline expects to fly 15% more passengers this summer than in the same season of 2019 and will carry a record 165m passengers in the year to March 2023.

It carried just under 100m passengers in the year to March 2022 and its pre-COVID record high was 149m.

Passenger number recovery

Last month, Ryanair posted profits of €170m in the three months from March to 30 June this year.

This marks a turnaround from the €273m loss recorded during the same three months last year.

The budget airline saw passenger numbers increase to 45.5m during the quarter, up from 8.1m during the same period last year, when travel restrictions were in place.

This quarter, the airline's passenger numbers were 9% higher than 2019 levels.

However, Ryanair's profit has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, falling short of the €243m reported in the same three-month period in 2019.

In a statement, Europe's largest airline said that bookings in February and March had been impacted due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It also stated that it had been affected by high levels of inflation with operating costs rising by 250% to €2.38bn, including a €1bn increase in its fuel bill.

Widespread travel disruption has impacted thousands of passengers already this year.

Michael O'Leary, chief executive, said that despite this "we remain confident that we can operate almost 100% of our scheduled flights, while minimising delays and disruptions."

However, he highlighted the fragile state of aviation, noting that the industry's recovery will require a stable travel environment.

"Our experience with Omicron last November, and the Ukraine invasion in February, shows how fragile the air travel market remains, and the strength of any recovery will be hugely dependent upon there being no adverse or unexpected developments over the remainder of the 2023 financial year," Mr O'Leary said.