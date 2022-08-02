David Sinnott to become new chief of Waterford Port Company

David Sinnott is set to succeed Frank Ronan as chief executive of Waterford Port Company later this year.

The Wexford native will leave his current job in Germany to take on his new role once Mr Ronan completes his seven year term with Waterford Port Company at the end of September.

“The board are confident that David will continue to build on the progress of the port in recent years. David has the relevant experience and skills to provide strong stewardship at the port and we wish him every success,” said chairman of the Port of Waterford Des Whelan.

Mr Sinnott has lived in Germany for the last 10 years, working as vice-president of product management for Carl Zeiss Vision Internationals GmbH, a company that makes microscope and camera lenses.

Mr Sinnott worked in several positions for the company in supply chain management. He started out in materials management at the company's former manufacturing facility in Wexford and then became its director of European supply chain, before becoming its director of business integration.

Mr Sinnott was also president of Wexford Chamber of Commerce in 2002 and 2004.

Mr Sinnott joins Waterford Port Company as it recovers from the lack of cruises during the pandemic. It was previously reported the port estimates it will make €3.5m this summer as holidaymakers take to the seas after the Covid-19 crisis.

The port recently posted operating profits of over €1m for last year. This is an increase on 2020, when the company reported operating profits of €700,000.

Turnover for the company in 2021 was almost €8m, up from over €7m in 2020, and shareholder’s funds ended the year at €34m.