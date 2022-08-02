Cooling DIY sales in Britain knock retailer Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins has said its Toolstation business swung to a loss in the first half of the year, as demand for do-it-yourself products cooled off, sending the building materials seller's shares down 11%.

The London-listed firm said its revenue from Toolstation was 4.6% lower, while adjusted operating loss stood at £8m (€9.6m) in the six months to June 30, compared with a £10m profit last year.