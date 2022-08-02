Domino's Pizza profits fall 16% as inflation costs hit in Britain and Ireland 

Pre-tax profits at Domino's Pizza, which owns more than 1,240 franchised and group-owned outlets in Britain and Ireland, fell by over 16% in the first six months as escalating costs for wheat and inflation in its distribution chain caught up with the company.

The Milton Keyes-based company does not break out the results between its British and Irish operations, but it said its underlying pre-tax profit had fallen to £51m (€61m) despite sales remaining "strong" in the period. A joint venture in the North and an associate firm in Germany contributed to the profits.