Daimler bin lorries were part of EU cartel fine, court rules

Daimler argued that refuse collection trucks were not covered by the Commission's cartel finding because they are specialised vehicles, which an EU request for information excluded
The claim followed a €2.9bn fine by the European Commission for truck producers, including Daimler, for participating in a cartel. File Picture

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 16:28

Daimler bin lorries were included in a European truck cartel fine the European Commission levied in 2016, the top EU court has ruled, opening the door to claims from buyers of these vehicles.

The case was referred to the EU court in relation to a claim in 2016 for damages by the German district of Northeim against Daimler over two bin trucks it bought in 2006 and 2007.

The claim followed a €2.9bn fine by the European Commission for truck producers, including Daimler, for participating in a cartel.

Daimler argued that refuse collection trucks were not covered by the Commission's cartel finding because they are specialised vehicles, which an EU request for information excluded.

The Court of Justice of the European Union said the request for information did not define the products covered by anti-competitive conduct.

But the 2016 fine "must be interpreted as meaning that specialised trucks, including household refuse collection trucks, fall within the scope of the products covered by the cartel found in that decision", the court said at the end of its ruling.

Daimler said that while it accepted the court's decision, this only answered one of many questions that courts in German states are asking regarding claims for damages. 

Reuters

