IAG records first profit since pandemic

Airlines group and Aer Lingus owner, IAG recorded a profit for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group reported an operating profit of €293m in the second quarter of 2022, a turnaround from an operating loss of €967m in the second quarter of 2021.

For the six-month period ending 30 June 2022, IAG reported an operating loss of €438m, down from a loss of just over €2bn during the same period in 2021.

Aer Lingus recorded an operating loss of €95m during the first half of 2022, down from a loss of €192m in the same six-month period last year.

The Irish airline reported a passenger revenue of €90m and a cargo revenue of €40m.

Aer Lingus began a new financing arrangement with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) for €200m on 4 March 2022. This is repayable in March 2025 and is in addition to the existing €150m financing arrangement already in place with the fund.

Assuming that there are no further travel restrictions due to Covid-19 or material impacts from geopolitical developments IAG, expects that it will record a significantly improved pre-exceptional operating profit in quarter 3.

Over the full financial year, the group expects to record net profits and also expects net cash flow from operating activities to be significantly positive for the year.

However, net debt is expected to increase by year-end compared with the end of 2021.

Luis Gallego, Chief Executive Officer, IAG said: “In the second quarter we returned to profit for the first time since the start of the pandemic following a strong recovery in demand across all our airlines. This result supports our outlook for a full year operating profit.

“Our performance reflected a significant increase in capacity, load factor and yield compared to the first quarter. Premium leisure remains strong while business travel continues a steady recovery in all airlines," Mr Gallego added.