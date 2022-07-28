Pfizer profits boost as demand for Covid-19 vaccine remains high           

While vaccine powered much of company's growth last year, its antiviral treatment Paxlovid, whose demand has surged in recent months, is expected to further bolster revenue
Pfizer profits boost as demand for Covid-19 vaccine remains high           

Pfizer has been banking on demand for vaccine boosters to drive up sales in the next few years.

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 14:48
Manas Mishra

Pfizer beat second-quarter profit expectations as its Covid-19 pill as well as vaccine remained in high demand following an uptick in infections in the US. 

Revenue from the antiviral pill, Paxlovid, exceeded market estimates by more than $1bn (€983m), while vaccine sales surged 20%, helping the drug maker reaffirm the combined 2022 revenue forecast of $54bn. 

Pfizer also kept its full-year sales forecast unchanged, despite taking a $2bn hit due to a stronger dollar, sending its shares up 1% in premarket trading.

While its coronavirus vaccine powered much of its growth last year, its antiviral treatment Paxlovid, whose demand has surged in recent months, is expected to further bolster revenue.

Paxlovid sales of $8.1bn beat expectations of $7bn, according to Refinitiv data, as it becomes the most used Covid antiviral in the US.

Pfizer has been banking on demand for vaccine boosters to drive up sales in the next few years.

The company and its partner BioNTech of Germany last month signed a $3.2bn deal with the US government for 105 million doses of their vaccine, which includes supply of retooled Omicron-adapted booster, pending regulatory clearance. 

"One question that could be asked is why Pfizer maintained... Covid vaccine guidance despite getting an incremental $3bn plus order from the US government," said Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal.

Pfizer's quarterly profit rose to $9.91bn from $5.56bn last year. Excluding items, it earned $2.04 per share, above estimates of $1.78. 

• Reuters

Read More

Healthcare services firm Uniphar records gross profit growth of 5%

More in this section

Macmarts to create 40 new Limerick jobs Macmarts to create 40 new Limerick jobs
Elon Musk Buys Twitter Twitter to pare back office space including in Dublin
Breedon Group records revenue of €798m for first half of 2022 Breedon Group records revenue of €798m for first half of 2022
#COVID-19Organisation: Pfizer
<p>Guinness grew strongly last year, prior to the soaring inflation, as net sales increased 52%. </p>

Guinness boosts sales for Diageo as drinkers return to pubs post-Covid

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices