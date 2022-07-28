Macmarts to create 40 new Limerick jobs

The software company Macmarts has announced plans to create 40 new jobs in Limerick over the next three years as it expands into the European market.
The cloud applications provider recently moved into a new 12,000 sq ft office space in the National Technology Park in Castletroy, where it will base its foray into the European market.
A spin-off of Michael McNamara’s Macnovate, Macmarts' core product is called SpendBooks, which allows corporate-wide teams to track and control spending in real-time.
Macmarts’ cloud-based SaaS software system products are currently in operation within multinational companies in the healthcare industry.
The new positions to be created within the company will cover a range of roles including product management, software engineering, sales, marketing, and customer success.
Commenting on the announcement, CEO Tony Frawley said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Macmarts into the Irish and wider European markets. Our software is a game changer and we believe it will become the go-to solution for teams across the world.
"We are also excited to be announcing the growth of our team in Limerick to help us continue to drive our goal of being the global leaders in spend and project resource optimisation software.”