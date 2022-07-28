Macmarts to create 40 new Limerick jobs

The cloud applications provider recently moved into a new space in the National Technology Park and announced a launch into the European market
Macmarts to create 40 new Limerick jobs

Richard O'Donall, Advisor, Keith Doran, Chief Technology Officer, Michael McNamara, Founder, and Tony Frawley, CEO of Macmarts.

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 08:05
Martha Brennan

The software company Macmarts has announced plans to create 40 new jobs in Limerick over the next three years as it expands into the European market.

The cloud applications provider recently moved into a new 12,000 sq ft office space in the National Technology Park in Castletroy, where it will base its foray into the European market.

A spin-off of Michael McNamara’s Macnovate, Macmarts' core product is called SpendBooks, which allows corporate-wide teams to track and control spending in real-time.

Macmarts’ cloud-based SaaS software system products are currently in operation within multinational companies in the healthcare industry. 

The new positions to be created within the company will cover a range of roles including product management, software engineering, sales, marketing, and customer success.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO Tony Frawley said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Macmarts into the Irish and wider European markets. Our software is a game changer and we believe it will become the go-to solution for teams across the world.

"We are also excited to be announcing the growth of our team in Limerick to help us continue to drive our goal of being the global leaders in spend and project resource optimisation software.”

Read More

Penneys takes Covid hit but plans to invest in Cork City store

More in this section

Breedon Group records revenue of €798m for first half of 2022 Breedon Group records revenue of €798m for first half of 2022
Smurfit Kappa records 36% rise in revenue Smurfit Kappa records 36% rise in revenue
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 18, 2021 McDonald's hikes price of its Irish burgers
#Jobs#MunsterBusiness
<p>Elon Musk had previously told advisors and bankers that he was planning cost cuts at the company once he took over.</p>

Twitter to pare back office space including in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices