Twitter to pare back office space including in Dublin

Twitter announced it is cutting back on its physical office space in several global markets including in Dublin.

It said no jobs will be affected by the scaling back of workspaces. The company had more than 7,500 employees at the end of 2021.

“I want to make it clear that this does not change our commitment to the work in each of these markets,” wrote Dalana Brand, Twitter’s chief people officer.

“If certain offices were to close, there would be no impact” to Twitter workers’ jobs, she said.

The company indicated that some workers may have to transition to working from home due to the cost cutting measure.

The social media giant will scale back office space at its headquarters in San Francisco as well as its bases in New York and Sydney.

Twitter said it will significantly decrease its corporate presence in San Francisco by vacating an office on Tenth Street directly behind the Market Street headquarters, according to an email sent to employees.

Twitter currently occupies multiple floors in the building. It has also scrapped plans to open an office across the Bay in Oakland.

The company also said it is considering plans to shutter several other offices once leases expire, including those in Seoul, New Zealand, Japan, Madrid, Germany and The Netherlands, according to the memo. It may find alternative office space in some of those locations.

The changes are the latest in a series of cost cuts from the social media company, which has pointed to global economic factors as a reason for the reductions.

Twitter implemented a hiring freeze in early May, and CEO Parag Agrawal also announced pullbacks in marketing and corporate travel, and asked employees to be more thoughtful with their spending.

A companywide outing scheduled for early 2023 at Disneyland was also cancelled.

Twitter is tightening the reins after the board agreed to sell the company to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $44bn in late April. But Musk has since tried to back out of the deal, and the two sides are now in the middle of a contentious legal battle.

Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware Chancery Court to force him to complete the deal with a trial planned for some time in October. Musk had previously told advisors and bankers that he was planning cost cuts at the company once he took over. The billionaire also has been adamant about workers coming in to the office. In June he sent an email to employees at Tesla requiring them to be in the office 40 hours a week.

Bloomberg