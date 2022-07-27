Smurfit Kappa records 36% rise in revenue

Packaging and paper manufacturer Smurfit Kappa recorded a 36% growth in revenue to €6.385bn in the first half of the year it announced today.

Smurfit Kappa saw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rise to €1.174bn, an increase of 50%, with an EBITDA margin of 18.4%.

Smurfit, whose customers include Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Nestle, increased its interim dividend by 8% to 31.6 cents per share.

Tony Smurfit, CEO said that while the group was very confident about future prospects, the current global issues mean that there are significant uncertainties.

He stated that the company has overcome many challenges in recent times with increasing input costs, supply chain constraints, the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine all contributing to this.

"SKG's integrated model, our geographic diversity, our continued focus on efficiency through investment and our bespoke business applications, have enabled us to offset these challenges together with paper and corrugated price recovery," Mr Smurfit said.

However, Mr Smurfit warned that demand, after booming as the pandemic bolstered demand for e-commerce and shelf packaging rose as economies reopened, is slowing in some parts of Europe as inflation makes consumers more cautious.

"In the UK, it (demand) has been slow all year. We have seen a deterioration in orders in the more industrialised countries like Germany. The U.S., which we're not a real benchmark for, has slowed down for us," Smurfit told Reuters in an interview.

Other markets such as Brazil, Columbia and Spain are still growing strongly, he added.

During the first six months of the year, the company's European region recorded EBITDA of €926m with an EBITDA margin of 18.7%. Meanwhile, the Americas reported EBITDA of €271m with an EBITDA margin of 18.8% for the same period.

During the first six months, the company also completed the acquisition of two corrugated converting operations in the UK and Argentina.

Despite the ongoing economic uncertainty, Mr Smurfit stated that he was very confident in the company's future prospects.

“Nevertheless, we continue to see many opportunities for growth in the sustainable and innovative packaging solutions that we offer customers and the unique footprint of the businesses we operate.

"Our first half performance has set a strong foundation for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

“Reflecting the confidence in the quality of our business and its future prospects, the Board has approved an 8% increase in the interim dividend," he added.

Additional reporting from Reuters