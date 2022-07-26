Limerick-based company Takumi acquired by Acrotec Group

Limerick-based precision engineering firm Takumi has been acquired by Acrotec, a micro-mechanics group.

The acquisition of Takumi will strengthen the group's medical technology division.

Established in 1998, Takumi is a leading CNC precision engineering company. The firm currently employs 120 staff at its Raheen Industrial Estate facility in Limerick.

The firm creates precision parts for a number of highly regulated industries including medical devices, aerospace, semiconductors and pharmaceutical services.

Takumi produces a wide range of products ranging from orthopaedic implants and instruments to cardiovascular support systems and assembly aids.

Donal Galligan, CEO, Takumi said: “Culture is an essential cornerstone of any successful business. Acrotec’s values, such as its entrepreneurial spirit, respect, integrity and independence, are a perfect fit for Takumi."

Mr Galligan continued: "Our own values of expertise, competence, forward-thinking, agility and focus will go a long way in supporting Acrotec’s principles. This is an exciting new step in Takumi’s history and so we look forward to joining the Acrotec family.“

François Billig, CEO, Acrotec Group said: "This geo-strategic positioning was a key factor in our decision. This Irish region plays the role of an industrial bridge between Europe and the United States in the MedTech field and Takumi has a solid reputation and industrial expertise that attracted us.

"This is great news for Acrotec and I would like to thank Takumi’s management for their confidence and enthusiasm in joining us," Mr Billig added.

Over 300 companies in the medical technology sector are located in Ireland. A number of Takumi’s medical technology customers have their European headquarters located near the company's site in the Munster region.

Acrotec is an independent micro-mechanics group. It currently employs 2,400 people with offices across the globe, including Switzerland, France and the United States.