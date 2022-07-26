Sandwich maker Greencore sees revenue growth despite inflation

Revenue for the company increased in Q3 by 35% year-on-year to €573m. 
Sandwich maker Greencore sees revenue growth despite inflation

Greencore factory in Northampton, Britain August REUTERS/Paul Childs

Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 09:22
Cáit Caden

Sandwich maker Greencore continued to see revenue growth in the last quarter, despite reports of the company making smaller sandwiches to combat inflationary pressures.

The company, which is a leading manufacturer of convenience foods in the UK, reported revenue increased in Q3 by 35% year-on-year to €573m. 

Greencore said it has recorded limited demand impact and that it will continue to monitor the impact of increased prices at a consumer level closely.

“I am encouraged by the progress we have made during Q3 against the backdrop of inflationary pressures for the industry,” said Greencore executive chair Gary Kennedy.

“Revenue and profit conversion through the period has been encouraging and we are confident in our ability to continue to manage the various industry challenges and end the year strongly,” he said.

Greencore’s figures show inflation has not yet hit consumer’s pockets during lunchtime as revenue for Greencore’s convenience range of ‘food-to-go’ items rose 41% to €393m.

The company said it is going into the second half of the year, its peak seasonal trading period, confidently but predicts the impact of inflation will continue into 2023.

Current CEO of the Daa Dalton Phillips is set to head up Greencore later this year.

More in this section

Kaseya to create 250 jobs in Dundalk Kaseya to create 250 jobs in Dundalk
Family-owned Cork logistics company to be acquired by DFDS Family-owned Cork logistics company to be acquired by DFDS
DAF trucks dealer in Cork alleges shareholder oppression DAF trucks dealer in Cork alleges shareholder oppression
<p>The company expects capacity in the fourth quarter to be about 90% of the same period in 2019, though said it will continue to fine-tune the schedule as required.</p>

EasyJet takes €157m hit on summer travel disruption

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices