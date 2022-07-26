Kaseya to create 250 jobs in Dundalk

Kaseya, an IT management and security software provider, has announced plans to establish a new research and development centre in Dundalk, creating 250 jobs over the next three years.

The US-based company, which serves managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs), already has an international headquarters based in Dublin.

The creation of its new Irish office is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement today.

“This is excellent news. It really demonstrates Kaseya’s commitment to Ireland and the attractiveness of Dundalk as a place to invest. It’s also a real vote of confidence in Kaseya’s existing team here – I’m sure it was their hard work that gave the company the confidence to expand further," he said.

"Kaseya has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years, and I wish the team every continued success with the new Dundalk office.”

Roles will be available at the office in areas such as engineering, technical support, sales, and corporate services.

Kaseya also plans to work with university partners in the area to help train students for the new positions.

"We are planning to attract top tech talent and generate a robust workforce pipeline in the local community," said CEO Fred Voccola. "We are excited about this partnership that will expand Kaseya’s footprint in Ireland, where Kaseya has its roots."