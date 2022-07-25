Family-owned Cork logistics company to be acquired by DFDS

Cork-based Lucey Transport Logistics has been acquired by DFDS, a European shipping and logistics company.

The family-owned business was first established 90 years ago in Millstreet, Co. Cork.

The company employs over 250 staff, making it one of Ireland's largest logistics companies.

Lucey Transport Logistics has distribution operations in Dublin, Clonmel, Cork and Lurgan. As part of the acquisition, DFDS will now operate these centres along with their substantial trucking operations and 400 trailers.

The Cork firm provides distribution and logistics services primarily to consumer goods companies.

Lucey Transport Logistics offers a range of logistics solutions to customers, including warehousing, inventory management, bonded storage, and product rework and labelling.

DFDS is one of the biggest shipping and logistics companies in Northern Europe. The company will benefit from Lucey’s transport and logistics network in Ireland.

Niklas Andersson, executive vice president, DFDS said: “The acquisition of Lucey Transport Logistics Ltd greatly enhances our Irish domestic offerings and complements our existing international solutions.

"We now offer more comprehensive supply chain solutions in the region underpinned by a network covering the entire island of Ireland.”

Kevin Lucey, CEO, Lucey Transport Logistics stated: "We are delighted DFDS recognises that Lucey Transport Logistics is a highly successful business and a leading provider of logistics services on the Island of Ireland. We are proud of the company’s great family history and our loyal customers and dedicated employees.

Mr Lucey continued: "It gives me great satisfaction to know DFDS will continue to grow and expand the business, providing exciting opportunities for our colleagues, in one of the largest logistics companies in Northern Europe. The Lucey family will continue to manage and expand their commercial property portfolio."

Founded in 1866, DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe. The firm generates annual revenues of more than €2.7bn.

The Danish company employs approximately 11,000 staff located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres and offices across 20 countries.

DFDS has more than 10,000 freight customers and offers overnight and short sea ferry services to millions of passengers each year.