JD Sports expects record profits despite economic backdrop   

Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said it expects annual profit to be in line with last year's record performance on strong demand for athletic and leisurewear clothes and sportswear, despite the potential slowdown in consumer spending in Britain and Ireland.

The company, which offers Nike, Adidas, Puma as well as in-house brands, said total sales for the five months of the year in its like-for-like businesses remains 5% ahead of the same period last year.