UK fines Pfizer £63m for charging NHS 'unfairly high prices' for epileptic drug        

Pfizer and Flynn Pharma were fined a combined £70m (€82m) after Britain's competition authorities said the firms charged “unfairly high prices” for a drug used to control epileptic seizures. Pfizer was fined £63m and Flynn Pharma, £6.7m, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

The companies exploited a loophole by de-branding the drug known as Epanutin, so that its price wasn’t regulated the same way as other branded drugs.