Conor Grant, CEO to the Irish arm of Paddy Power parent company Flutter, will resign this year

Paddy Power parent company Flutter Entertainment announced that the CEO of its UK and Ireland business, Conor Grant, has resigned.

Mr Grant will leave his role before the end of 2022 for a planned career break to spend more time with his family after more than 20 years in the online gambling sector.

“I have no doubt that the business is in good hands and I look forward to seeing it continue to grow sustainably and responsibly into the future,” said Mr Grant.

The departure follows recent reports that Flutter plans to close over 10 of its bookmakers in Ireland due to gambling interest migrating online during the pandemic.

Ian Brown, former CEO of Booking.com’s Trips division will join Flutter in September and succeed Mr Grant, assuming responsibility for the Paddy Power, Sky Betting and Gaming, Betfair and Tombola brands in the UK and Ireland.

“Flutter has a fantastic portfolio of iconic brands and I look forward to helping develop their leadership position in the online entertainment space," said Mr Brown.

Mr Grant joined Sky Betting & Gaming 12 years ago, where he oversaw the sale to The Stars Group. Following Flutter’s merger with TSG two years ago, Mr Grant has led the consolidation of Flutter’s UK and Ireland business, including managing the business through the pandemic, and navigating the company while increased gambling legislation was enforced. He also oversaw the acquisition of the UK’s leading bingo operator, Tombola.

“I would like to thank Conor for his significant contribution to Flutter. His work on the strategic vision and direction of our UK and Ireland business has set us in great stead for the future,” said Peter Jackson, CEO of Flutter Entertainment.