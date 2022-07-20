Nua Healthcare to create 470 new jobs this year

Nua Healthcare Services, the largest private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland, announced it will create 470 this year.

These jobs are in addition to 300 jobs created since the start of March.

“The range of new healthcare jobs will be spread across operations and services nationally and the care support roles in particular are open to everyone, including those who have not worked in the healthcare industry before,” said Nua’s COO Shane Kenny.

The jobs include roles in general nursing, psychiatry, psychologists, occupational therapists, assistant support and social workers. Potential staff will be employed in its sites across Ireland.

The organisation employs over 2,000 people across its operations nationally.

Nua Healthcare Services was established in 2004 by a small group of social care professionals who previously worked in community outreach services for people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Concerned by the lack of appropriate services available to patients, Nua set up its first respite service located in the Kildare countryside, catering for people with Asperger Syndrome. The organisation now offers increased care and support to people with autism, Asperger syndrome, brain injuries, intellectual disabilities with Alzheimer’s or dementia and mental health rehabilitation.

“We provide residential, supported living, day and community outreach services to both children and adults with a range of complex support requirements which requires great patience and empathy and is very rewarding work,” said Mr Kenny.

Earlier this year, Nua healthcare began work on its new Tearmann House approved centre, which is being developed on lands just outside Gormanston Co Meath.

Nua Healthcare operates six mental health community residences and one approved centre.