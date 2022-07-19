Cork firm Telus International expands with €1.5m investment

Canadian business services firm Telus International Ireland, which is based in Cork, increased its investment into the country this week by €1.5m.

This new site follows Telus International’s 2021 acquisition of Lionbridge AI in Ballina and the addition of 30 new roles. The company currently employs more than 200 team members in the region.

“This facility will serve as a hub for innovation in the AI space. We also believe it will help us attract and engage top tech and AI talent locally as well as from across Ireland and even around the world to fill our numerous work from home AI to contribute to the overall growth and success of the region,” said said Enda Cunnane, senior site director with Telus International.

The investment will be put into its new site in Ballina Co Mayo which overlooks the river Moy and will include a pool table, the company said in a statement. The new site will focus on the company’s AI data services offering.

“This investment in Mayo provides Telus International AI data solutions with a state-of-the-art facility from which to continue to innovate in their field. It is also a significant demonstration of the commitment to Ballina and the wider West region by the company,” said Anne-marie Tierney-Le Roux, IDA’s head of department technology and emerging business.

Telus International acquired Cork-based outsourcing firm Voxpro in 2017 from its founders, husband and wife team Dan and Linda Kiely, for a reported €150m. Mr and Mrs Kiely established Voxpro in 1995 and attracted clients like Airbnb and Google.

Since the acquisition, Telus International has expanded across the country into Mayo and Dublin and offers digitally-enabled customer experience and business process solutions.

Telus International operates in 28 countries and has over 600 clients in areas such as technology, fintech, SAS, IoT, games, travel, hospitality and healthcare.

The company employs around 2,000 people in Cork and Dublin and approximately 50,000 people around the world.

- Additional reporting Irish Examiner