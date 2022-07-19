Plane-leasing giant AerCap to buy more Dreamliners  

'We see an opportunity to build on a bet that we placed on the 787 a while ago... We think the 787 is an aircraft of the future'
Plane-leasing giant AerCap to buy more Dreamliners  

A China Southern Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane lands over houses near Heathrow Airport. File picture

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 16:43
David Shepardson

AerCap, one of the plane-leasing giants with major offices in Ireland, says it will buy five additional 787 Dreamliners. 

"We believe in this aircraft," said AerCap chief commercial officer Peter Anderson at a press event at the Farnborough Airshow in England. 

"We see an opportunity to build on a bet that we placed on the 787 a while ago... We think the 787 is an aircraft of the future," he said. 

Separately, aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group, or ACG, said it had ordered 12 additional 737 Max 8 jets. ACG's Mahoko Hara said the move "will help position ACG's order book for a recovery in air traffic coming out of the pandemic".

Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stan Deal said this week the US plane-maker was "very close" to restarting 787 deliveries, which have been halted since May 2021 as Boeing works through inspections and production issues.

Boeing only briefly resumed 787 deliveries in March 2021 after halting them in late 2020.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday the agency "will sign off on each delivery only after Boeing demonstrates the aircraft meets FAA safety standards".

Mr Anderson said AerCap had not been holding off on ordering more planes until Boeing neared a resumption of deliveries, but added that "it certainly helped".

AerCap, the world's largest 787 customer, now has 125 787 Dreamliners in its portfolio or on order. 

  • Reuters

Read More

Irish aircraft leasing firm SMBC takes €1.6bn hit on 34 jets stuck in Russia

More in this section

Scandinavias Largest Airline Files for Bankruptcy to Cut Debt SAS reaches deal with pilots' unions, ending 15-day strike
Johnson & Johnson cuts outlook on strong dollar even as sales rise to $24bn in latest quarter Johnson & Johnson cuts outlook on strong dollar even as sales rise to $24bn in latest quarter
Luton Airport EasyJet CEO: We've stabilised operations but melting summer runways do not help
travelOrganisation: AerCap
<p>Wholesale prices are forecast to increase further into the winter and remain volatile with little sign of improvement in the medium term. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire</p>

Flogas customers to see price hikes of up to 20%

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices