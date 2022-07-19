Flogas customers to see price hikes of up to 20%

Today's price hike sees Flogas customers' bills going up for the second time in three months as the provider announced an increase in April which took effect in May.
Wholesale prices are forecast to increase further into the winter and remain volatile with little sign of improvement in the medium term. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 10:02
Michelle McGlynn

Flogas Energy has said they had no option but to raise electricity and gas prices effective next month.

The energy provider announced on Tuesday that the average electricity bill will increase by €8.1% while gas bills will go up by 19.8%.

Daily standing charges for electricity and gas supply will not be affected.

The company cited the ongoing war in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty surrounding reliable gas flows as one of the reasons for the latest price increase.

It is possible that customers will see their bills go up even further in the coming months as wholesale prices are forecast to increase further into the winter and remain volatile with little sign of improvement in the medium term.

"Unfortunately, there is no certainty around electricity and gas prices into the winter. We strongly urge customers to consider how they can reduce usage; every light switched off, door or window insulated, or phone charger unplugged, makes a difference," said Paul Kenny, general manager, Flogas Energy.

Customers are being offered supports to help them to manage their growing bills and anyone under financial pressure is encouraged to get in touch with the provider.

"As energy customers ourselves, we are keenly aware of the impact of increasing costs on Irish households," said Mr Kenny.

"Energy cost increases are affecting all suppliers and while we are continually looking at ways to keep our costs low, we have no option but to increase our rates in the current environment."

Family Notices