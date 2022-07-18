H&M set to completely wind down its business in Russia

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said it will wind down its business in Russia, a move that will cost almost €200M and affect 6,000 staff as it joins a growing number of companies fully exiting the country.
The company suspended its business in Russia in early March in the wake of Western sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia was H&M's sixth-biggest market and the company was increasing its store count there while reducing physical stores in many other markets.
"After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia," chief executive Helena Helmersson said.
H&M intends to temporarily reopen physical stores in August to sell the remaining inventory in Russia, a spokesperson said.
The shutdown will affect the company's 170 physical stores in the country and its online sales channels, a spokesperson said. H&M rents the stores and operates them directly.
Zara-owner Inditex, H&M's biggest rival, also told shareholders last week that it would keep operations suspended for the time being.
"At this moment there is no other decision than to continue to monitor the situation," said Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras.
Reuters