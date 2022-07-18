Haleon demerges from GSK in biggest European listing for a decade

The new company, Haleon, becomes the world's biggest standalone consumer health business
Haleon demerges from GSK in biggest European listing for a decade

With the split complete, all GSK shareholders receive one Haleon share for each GSK share they own.

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 08:10
Natalie Grover

British drugmaker GSK spun off its consumer health business on Monday in the biggest listing in Europe for more than a decade.

The new company, Haleon, becomes the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, home to brands including Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers.

Haleon shares will trade under the ticker "HLN" on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

GSK, meanwhile, will become New GSK, focused solely on vaccines and prescription drugs. The new business has been buoyed by recent clinical trial successes, including its potential blockbuster RSV vaccine, and a cash boost from the consumer health spin-off.  

With the split complete, all GSK shareholders receive one Haleon share for each GSK share they own.

On Monday, GSK shares will trade excluding the value of the consumer healthcare business, so its price will likely drop.

After close of trading on Monday, GSK will consolidate its share price, returning it to roughly the same as before the demerger.

That will ensure the company's earnings per share and share price can be confirmed with previous periods, it has said.

The ratio for the GSK share consolidation will depend on fluctuations in the volume and price of GSK shares during trading on Monday, the company said.

  • Reuters

Read More

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh: Tourism faces new threats post-Covid

More in this section

SAS Bankruptcy Protection SAS strike enters third week as talks continue
Starbucks coffee shop stock Starbucks Weighs Selling Its UK Operations
ESB partners with Fluence to open major fast-acting battery plant in Co Cork ESB opens new 19MW energy storage plant in Co Cork in partnership with Fluence
<p>Deliveroo on Monday slashed its full-year revenue guidance, blaming a worsening economic outlook.</p>

Deliveroo cuts forecast following sale slowdown

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices