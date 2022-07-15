ESB opens new 19MW energy storage plant in Co Cork in partnership with Fluence

ESB has opened a new 19MW battery storage plant opened at Aghada Co Cork. It is the first of a number of new plants to be opened in Co Cork and Dublin.

The new plant will aid in increasing the quantity of fast-acting energy storage to enable greater stability of the national grid. It will also increase the delivery of renewables to the State's electricity system.

In a statement, ESB said the series of new battery plants will go some way in facilitating Ireland's climate action targets.

The plants contain new technologies and high-capacity batteries that will store excess renewable energy for discharge into the national grid when required.

The state-owned electricity company has partnered with Fluence to help deliver the project.

Welcoming the opening of the plant, Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform said: “This technology will play an important role in facilitating more renewable sources of energy onto the electricity system as we continue our aim in Government to deliver the targets set out in the Climate Action Plan.

I am delighted to be here today with ESB and their partner Fluence, who with the help of several Irish companies have launched the first in a series of battery storage projects. ESB has a strong history in Co Cork and with projects such as this, the region will play an important part in delivering its Net Zero strategy into the future.”

Paddy Hayes, Chief Executive, ESB said: “ESB’s Aghada site has a longstanding history of innovation, and its variety of efficient gas generation technologies continue to play a crucial role for Ireland’s electricity system. Today marks another important milestone for Aghada and ESB, in commissioning this fast-acting battery unit that will support the national grid."

Mr Hayes added: "This is ESB’s first battery project in Ireland – this and four other battery projects now in development by ESB will deliver 300MW of battery capacity within the next two years. These projects will support the delivery of a stable and cleaner electricity grid, which is set to be powered by 80 per cent renewable generation by 2030.”

Irish companies Powercomm Group and Kirby Group are also working in partnership with ESB in the delivery of these battery plant projects at Aghada, Inchicore, South Wall and Poolbeg.

The new plant in Co Cork brings Fluence's total battery-based energy storage projects deployed or contracted globally to almost 5,000MW, making them a global market leader in energy storage.