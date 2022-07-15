FinTrU to create 300 new jobs at new Donegal centre

Regulatory solutions company, FinTrU will create 300 jobs at its new European delivery centre in Letterkenny, the company announced today.

The Belfast-headquartered firm will also establish a European delivery centre in Letterkenny.

The new jobs will be in the areas of compliance, legal, risk and controls, operations and client authentication controls with the recruitment of all jobs to be completed over the next five years.

Founded in 2013, FinTrU creates technology-enabled solutions for investment banks.

The firm currently employs over 1,000 people globally with offices in Dublin, Derry, Belfast, London, Maastricht and New York.

The creation of a European delivery centre in Letterkenny follows the company's previous investment in the north-west region. In 2018 the firm opened its office in Derry, where it currently employs over 300 staff.

Welcoming the jobs announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “FinTrU's announcement that it's creating 300 jobs, providing new opportunities in Letterkenny, Donegal and the North West is wonderful news. Ireland has established itself as a leading global financial services centre and we are committed to building on this success.

He continued: "The new positions announced today by FinTrU are testament to the company’s growth and achievements, as it invests in, and benefits from, skills and talent from across the whole island. I wish FinTrU many more years of continued success in their operations here.”

Darragh McCarthy, founder and CEO, FinTrU said: “We already employ several people from Letterkenny and the wider County of Donegal, so it was a natural step for us to open an EU Delivery Office right here in Letterkenny. The highly educated and ambitious talent based here in Donegal was a major motivating factor in FinTrU choosing Letterkenny as the next EU base.

"This new location will further support FinTrU as we continue to work with the largest International Investment Banks across the world," Mr McCarthy added.

FinTrU is also currently accepting applications for its graduate recruitment program.