FinTrU to create 300 new jobs at new Donegal centre

The Belfast-headquartered firm will also establish a European delivery centre in Letterkenny.
FinTrU to create 300 new jobs at new Donegal centre

FinTrU currently employs over 1,000 people globally with offices in Dublin, Derry, Belfast, London Maastricht and New York.

Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 08:10
Emma Taggart

Regulatory solutions company, FinTrU will create 300 jobs at its new European delivery centre in Letterkenny, the company announced today.

The Belfast-headquartered firm will also establish a European delivery centre in Letterkenny.

The new jobs will be in the areas of compliance, legal, risk and controls, operations and client authentication controls with the recruitment of all jobs to be completed over the next five years.

Founded in 2013, FinTrU creates technology-enabled solutions for investment banks.

The firm currently employs over 1,000 people globally with offices in Dublin, Derry, Belfast, London, Maastricht and New York.

The creation of a European delivery centre in Letterkenny follows the company's previous investment in the north-west region. In 2018 the firm opened its office in Derry, where it currently employs over 300 staff.

Welcoming the jobs announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “FinTrU's announcement that it's creating 300 jobs, providing new opportunities in Letterkenny, Donegal and the North West is wonderful news. Ireland has established itself as a leading global financial services centre and we are committed to building on this success. 

He continued: "The new positions announced today by FinTrU are testament to the company’s growth and achievements, as it invests in, and benefits from, skills and talent from across the whole island. I wish FinTrU many more years of continued success in their operations here.”  

Darragh McCarthy, founder and CEO, FinTrU said: “We already employ several people from Letterkenny and the wider County of Donegal, so it was a natural step for us to open an EU Delivery Office right here in Letterkenny. The highly educated and ambitious talent based here in Donegal was a major motivating factor in FinTrU choosing Letterkenny as the next EU base.

"This new location will further support FinTrU as we continue to work with the largest International Investment Banks across the world," Mr McCarthy added.

FinTrU is also currently accepting applications for its graduate recruitment program. 

Read More

Medtronic to create 200 new jobs at Galway facility

More in this section

Diageo unveils plans for €200m brewery in Newbridge and to brew more Guinness at St James's Gate Diageo unveils plans for €200m brewery in Newbridge and to brew more Guinness at St James's Gate
Amazon-Shareholders Meeting Amazon offers concessions to end EU antitrust investigation
Key Speakers At The 2016 Milken Conference Australia's Telstra completes Digicel Pacific buyout
<p>Recruitment for the positions is underway with over half of the roles filled already.</p>

Medtronic to create 200 new jobs at Galway facility

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices