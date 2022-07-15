Medtronic to create 200 new jobs at Galway facility

Medical device company Medtronic is to create 200 new jobs in research and development at its Parkmore facility in Galway, the firm announced today.

The American company said the new roles were part of a $30m (€29.9m) investment in the business.

Recruitment for the positions is underway with over half of the roles filled already.

The Government is supporting the project through IDA Ireland.

Medtronic first came to Ireland in 1982 and since then, its workforce here has grown to over 4,000 employees.

As well as its facility in Parkmore, Galway the company has four other sites across Ireland, including its corporate headquarters in Dublin.

Speaking at today’s event the Tánaiste said: “Medtronic Ireland has been a leading light in Ireland’s vibrant medtech sector and this latest growth underlines the company’s dedication to our country. I’d like to thank the Medtronic’s team for their continued commitment to Ireland and wish them all the best for the next forty years.”

Michael Lohan, head of life sciences, IDA said: “Today’s celebrations are an opportunity to look back and acknowledge the substantial impact that Medtronic has made through its presence in Galway, Athlone and Dublin but to equally look forward with promise at the vote of confidence the company has taken by investing and growing the New Product Development team and other services in Ireland.

Mr Lohan continued: "Medtronic’s role in nurturing and developing talent in science and engineering over four decades is something IDA Ireland deeply values and we are proud to support the growth in the company’s Irish R&D activity.”

Gerard Kilcommins, country director, Medtronic said: “The 40-year anniversary is an important milestone to celebrate in Medtronic’s Irish story. Our sites in Ireland have played a significant role in Medtronic’s evolution from medical device manufacturer to a global leader in healthcare technology."

He added: "These roles will support the development of products and services in the coronary artery, heart valve and peripheral vascular disease, heart arrhythmia and pacing, hypertension and spinal injury areas. There will also be roles in the Chemical Analysis and Biocompatibility fields supporting a new Global Laboratory Services team."

In 2015, Medtronic acquired Dublin-based Covidien in a move that was the largest U.S. corporate tax inversion in history at the time.