Amazon offers concessions to end EU antitrust investigation

The U.S. online retail giant offered to treat sellers equally when ranking their offers for the "buy box" on its website and which generates the bulk of its sales
Amazon offers concessions to end EU antitrust investigation

The European Commission said rivals and customers had until Sept. 9 to provide feedback to Amazon's proposal before it decides whether to accept the offer and end its two investigations. Pciture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 12:30

Amazon has offered to refrain from using sellers' data for its own competing retail business and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, EU regulators said on Thursday, a move aimed at staving off a possible hefty fine.

The U.S. online retail giant offered to treat sellers equally when ranking their offers for the "buy box" on its website and which generates the bulk of its sales, confirming a Reuters story.

Sellers will also be allowed to choose their own logistics and delivery services company instead of Amazon's competing logistics services.

The European Commission said rivals and customers had until Sept. 9 to provide feedback to Amazon's proposal before it decides whether to accept the offer and end its two investigations.

Amazon, which risks a fine up to 10% of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules, said while it disagrees with several of the Commission's conclusions it has engaged constructively with the EU competition watchdog.

The Commission in 2020 charged Amazon with using its size, power and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that sell on its online platform.

  • Reuters

Read More

EU forecasts high inflation and lower growth as Russia’s war ‘casts long shadow’

More in this section

Netflix and SkyGo app Microsoft named by Netflix as partner for ad-supported subscription plan
Scandinavias Largest Airline Files for Bankruptcy to Cut Debt SAS and pilot unions set to resume talks as strike enters 10th day
JD Wetherspoon financials Wetherspoon 'optimistic' about opening new pubs despite €36m loss      
<p>Digicel was founded by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien in 2001.</p>

Australia's Telstra completes Digicel Pacific buyout

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices