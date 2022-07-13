SAS and pilot unions set to resume talks as strike enters 10th day

Scandinavian airline SAS and unions representing pilots on strike are resuming talks at 0800 GMT on Wednesday in the Swedish capital, mediator Jan Sjolin said.

Pilots employed at SAS Scandinavia went on strike on July 4 after negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement broke down, forcing the long-struggling airline to cancel more than 1,200 flights at the height of the Nordic holiday travel season.

"We hope that we can solve this and that we can end this strike. That is why we are here," Roger Klokset, from the union representing Norwegian SAS pilots, told reporters upon arrival at the site of the negotiations in Stockholm.

A SAS spokesperson declined to comment on the content or expected outcome of the talks.

SAS has said the strike will cost it $10m (€9.96m) to $13m (€12.95m) per day and had hastened its decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it sought breathing space to restructure its loss-making business.

The carrier had on Wednesday cancelled 242 flights, or 75% of those scheduled, according to FlightAware.

Heathrow passenger cap

London Heathrow is imposing a two-month cap on daily passenger traffic, a dramatic response by Britain's busiest airport to the flight chaos gripping Europe as airlines and ground crew struggle with a surge in travel demand.

The airport will limit daily passenger traffic to 100,000 departing people through to September 11, asking airlines to refrain from selling summer tickets. Current forecasts are modelling for as many as 104,000 passengers a day over the summer, still below the roughly 125,000 passengers that left daily this time before the pandemic.

Shares in IAG, which owns British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Iberia which heavily rely on Heathrow closed over 3% higher in the session. EasyJet shares also rose, by 1.5%. Capacity curbs across Europe have also caused ticket prices to surge.

Reuters