Grafton group sees total revenue rise by 13.9% 

Building supplies firm Grafton Group saw its revenue increase by 13.9% on a constant currency basis following a good trading performance in the first half of the year.

The Group, which owns Woodie’s DIY and Chadwicks, said they are in "a very strong financial position" and there is no change to the Group's full-year operating profit expectations despite the weakening economic environment.

Grafton Group's growth in revenue was driven by significant contributions from acquisitions in Finland, the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Annual revenue in sterling for the Group increased by 12.1%, growing from £1.03bn in the first half of 2021 to £1.15bn by 30 June 2022.

Over half of the Group's operating profit in the first half of the year was produced outside of the UK, this is in line with 2021 and reflects the Group's strategy to diversify its earnings base.

In Ireland, the Group saw a normalisation of revenue in the retailing business as the exceptional gains during the Covid-19 lockdown reversed as expected following the relaxation of public health restrictions.

Chadwicks’ market-leading distribution business in Ireland performed "exceptionally strong" in the first half of the year despite the market experiencing a return to more normal trading conditions and the added pressures of price inflation for building materials.

The Group commenced a £100m share buyback programme in May.

Gavin Slark, CEO, Grafton Group said: “The Group’s overall trading performance was good against a very strong comparator in the first half of last year and our operating profit expectations for the full year are unchanged. Notwithstanding current macro-economic risks, our portfolio of resilient high performing businesses has the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances and is well-positioned to outperform.”

“Grafton is in a very strong financial position and, with a pipeline of acquisition opportunities, the Group is well-positioned to make continued progress on the delivery of its strategy,” Mr Slark added.

Ealier this month the company announced that Gavin Slark will step down as CEO of Grafton Group at the end of this year.

In a statement, the building materials supplier said Slark will continue in his position as CEO and Board Director until 31 December 2022 when he will step down, in line with his service agreement, following 11 years in the role.

Half-year results for the Group are expected to be announced on 25 August 2022.