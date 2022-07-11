FileCloud to create 50 new jobs in Limerick 

Software and file sharing platform FileCloud will create new 50 jobs in Limerick over the next two and a half years, the company announced today.

The Texan firm has chosen to establish its EMEA headquarters and research and development centre in Limerick.

FileCloud will be hiring for the new positions across a range of areas, including development, operations & support, research & development, as well as sales & marketing and general administrative support.

The company, founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas, provides its customers with secure file sharing and a content collaboration platform.

The expansion to Limerick is part of the firm's strategy to increase its global presence and foster growth in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

FileCloud is hoping to tap into the increasing number of organisations and governments that are becoming hesitant to store their content in the public cloud and are expressing interest in a self-hosted file-sharing and content collaboration platform.

The project is supported by IDA Ireland.

FileCloud currently has over 3,000 enterprise customers and more than one million users across the globe.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement.

Ray Downes, CEO, FileCloud said “We are delighted to choose Limerick as the location for our European HQ. I started my own career in the locality, and I have had great experience with operating prior companies from Ireland's Midwest.

"We see first-hand that there is an excellent ecosystem to fast-track growth plans with the support of the local business community and our IDA partners. We get access to the region's highly skilled technology focused talent and competitive cost base," he added.

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said: “The addition of these 50 technical and commercial roles to Limerick City will have a positive impact on the Mid-West region, creating opportunities for employment, third level collaboration, and R&D."

He continued: "FileCloud is also a welcome addition to Ireland’s growing emerging business cluster. I wish FileCloud every success with this venture.”