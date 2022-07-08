Live Register figures rise by 4.1% in June

The number of people on the Live Register increased by 4.1% to 184,600 last month, figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today show.

The unadjusted Live Register total stood at 186,819 for June 2022.

Approximately 52% of the total number of people on the live register in June were male, while 22.5% were aged 25-34-years-old and 23.5% were aged between 35-44-years-old.

Figures released by the CSO also showed that in May 2022, 268,035 persons were on the Live Register or were benefitting from the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) or the EWSS. This was a decline from 760,025 in May 2021, when public health restrictions were in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the 98,549 persons currently estimated to have been directly supported by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in May 2022, 49.5% were male.

The EWSS ended for most businesses on 30 April 2022. However, for businesses directly impacted by the public health restrictions introduced in December 2021, the EWSS ended on 31 May 2022.

Figures tracking the total number of people on the Live Register or who benefitted from the Covid-19 income supports (PUP, EWSS, or Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) found that May 2022 was the lowest month, while April 2022 was the next lowest month.

Figures from the CSO revealed that the highest point of the series was in April 2020 when 1,179,449 people were recorded as being on the live register or receiving Covid-19 income support.

Morgan O’Donnell, statistician in the labour market analysis section, CSO, said: “The unadjusted Live Register total for June 2022 was 186,819. When seasonal effects are considered, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for June 2022 was 184,600, which is an increase of 7,300 persons from May 2022.

"There were 7,147 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for June 2022, an increase of 6,941 from May 2022," she added.

People arriving in Ireland from Ukraine under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive can access a number of supports.