Live Register figures rise by 4.1% in June

Approximately 52% of the total number of people on the live register in June were male, while 22.5% were aged 25-34-years-old and 23.5% were aged between 35-44-years-old. 
Live Register figures rise by 4.1% in June

The unadjusted Live Register total stood at 186,819 for June 2022. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 12:02
Emma Taggart

The number of people on the Live Register increased by 4.1% to 184,600 last month, figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today show.

The unadjusted Live Register total stood at 186,819 for June 2022.

Approximately 52% of the total number of people on the live register in June were male, while 22.5% were aged 25-34-years-old and 23.5% were aged between 35-44-years-old. 

Figures released by the CSO also showed that in May 2022, 268,035 persons were on the Live Register or were benefitting from the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) or the EWSS. This was a decline from 760,025 in May 2021, when public health restrictions were in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the 98,549 persons currently estimated to have been directly supported by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in May 2022, 49.5% were male.

The EWSS ended for most businesses on 30 April 2022. However, for businesses directly impacted by the public health restrictions introduced in December 2021, the EWSS ended on 31 May 2022.

Figures tracking the total number of people on the Live Register or who benefitted from the Covid-19 income supports (PUP, EWSS, or Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) found that May 2022 was the lowest month, while April 2022 was the next lowest month.

Figures from the CSO revealed that the highest point of the series was in April 2020 when 1,179,449 people were recorded as being on the live register or receiving Covid-19 income support.

Morgan O’Donnell, statistician in the labour market analysis section, CSO, said: “The unadjusted Live Register total for June 2022 was 186,819. When seasonal effects are considered, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for June 2022 was 184,600, which is an increase of 7,300 persons from May 2022.

"There were 7,147 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for June 2022, an increase of 6,941 from May 2022," she added.

People arriving in Ireland from Ukraine under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive can access a number of supports.

Read More

Job vacancy figures level out as employers exercise caution 

More in this section

Irish-based ElectroRoute acquired by Mitsubishi Irish-based ElectroRoute acquired by Mitsubishi
BA IT problem British Airways reaches union accord to avoid further summer of chaos       
Bulmers cider firm C&C sales rise despite 'consumer backdrop' Bulmers cider firm C&C sales rise despite 'consumer backdrop'
<p>SMBC said it expects to make substantial recoveries from its insurance coverage. File Picture.</p>

Irish aircraft leasing firm SMBC takes €1.6bn hit on 34 jets stuck in Russia

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices