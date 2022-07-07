C&C warns of high inflation risk as Group posts net revenues 

In its trade update, the company it had reported "solid" results but warned of the impact of high inflation on demand.
The company expressed concerns regarding the impact of the rising cost of living on consumer spending as customers cut back.

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 09:14
Emma Taggart

Drinks company C&C Group posted net revenues 6% ahead of its pre-Covid levels for the four-month period between 1 March to 30 June.

In its trade update, the company it had reported "solid" results but warned of the impact of high inflation on demand.

In a statement, the Group said that it continues to remain "vigilant" amid concerns about the "challenging inflationary environment".

The company also expressed concerns regarding the impact of the rising cost of living on consumer spending as customers cut back.

The Group stated that many of its manufacturing costs are fixed for the financial year however in order to manage its costs base price increases across its product range may be needed.

C&C manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland. Its brands include Bulmers, Mangers and Tennent's.

The Group is holding its AGM today and announced that following four years as Chair of C&C Group and 10 years on the Board, Stewart Gilliland would not be seeking re-election.

Subject to shareholder approval, Mr Gililand will be succeeded by Ralph Findlay at the conclusion of the AGM.

Ralph Findlay, Chair designate, C&C Group, said: "I would like thank Stewart for his commitment and stewardship of C&C, during which time the Group has transformed into the leading final-mile distributor to the on-trade in the UK and Ireland, while navigating the business through the most challenging period in our industry’s history. 

"The Group has iconic brands, a leading distribution network and a strong capital structure to sustain its future growth ambitions. I look forward to playing a role in driving the future success of the business for all our stakeholders including customers, consumers, employees and shareholders,” he added.

