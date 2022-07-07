Currys and Entain flag lower profit expectations as consumer spend uncertain

British electrical appliance retailer Currys Plc warned of lower annual profit on Thursday, saying it expected the new financial year to be difficult due to uncertain consumer spending.

Britons have been cutting back on shopping and withholding purchases of non-essential items as the country's inflation hit decades-high, pushing consumer confidence to a record low.

"Inflation is very likely to create a headwind to consumer spending and impact sales, particularly in some of our more discretionary categories," Chief Executive Officer Alex Baldock said in a statement.

The company expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ending April 2023 to be in the range of £130m (€153m) to £150m (€176m), compared with £186m (€218m) a year earlier.

However, Currys expects to continue to be free cash flow generative during the year.

Groups' like-for-like revenue for the full-year ended April 30 fell 3%.

Entain

Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops owner Entain said on Thursday it expects online gaming revenue to be flat this year, lower than a previous outlook the company had provided in March, as customer spending took a hit due to a cost-of-living crunch.

The company, previously known as GVC Holdings, however said its retail shops were trading ahead of expectations, with volumes in the second quarter ahead of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Gambling firms profited during the last couple of years during the pandemic as punters went online to entertain themselves during lockdowns. But, Britain's worsening cost-of-living squeeze due to rising fuel and food costs is now forcing customers cut spending on non-essential items.

Entain, which forecast in March annual online net gaming revenue growth in mid-to high-single digit range, had reported a 12% rise in its online net gaming revenue last year.

On Thursday, the bwin and partpoker online brands owner posted a 7% decline in the online net gaming revenue in the second quarter. For the same period, however, its total group net gaming revenue rose 8%.