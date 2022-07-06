Amazon teams up with Just Eat on U.S. food delivery with Grubhub investment

Amazon has agreed to take a 2% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com's struggling U.S. meal delivery business Grubhub and will offer its Prime members access to the service for one year.

The deal is a major relief for Just Eat Takeaway, whose shares have fallen 70% this year as shareholders demanded it sell or find a partner for Grubhub, which it bought just last year for $5.8bn (€5.65) in shares.

In a note on the deal, Credit Suisse said the partnership should strengthen Grubhub.

There is "no crystallisation of value, albeit (the) door is open for more," the bank said.

Under the deal announced as part of Amazon's July "Prime Day" promotion Wednesday, Amazon customers will receive free delivery on orders over $12 (€11.70) in the 4,000 cities where Grubhub operates.

The deal will drive traffic for Grubhub, which has lost share to Doordash and Uber Eats as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic wanes.

In exchange, Amazon will receive warrants representing 2% of Grubhub's shares, and an additional 13% of shares conditional on the deal bringing Grubhub enough customers.

"The agreement is expected to expand membership to Grubhub+, while having a neutral impact on Grubhub's 2022 earnings and cash flow, and be earnings and cash flow accretive for Grubhub from 2023 onwards," Just Eat Takeaway said in a statement.

The company said that Grubhub's gross assets were worth €6.5bn at the end of 2021, and it made a pretax loss of €403m in that year.

European shares

European shares climbed on Wednesday, as Norwegian oil and gas workers called off their strike and assuaged fears of a heightened energy supply crunch, while Just Eat Takeaway.com rose after Amazon agreed to buy a stake in unit Grubhub.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was up 1.3% by 0713 GMT, a day after the strike in Norway cut oil and gas output and exacerbated worries over inflation.

Germany's DAX gained 1.4% after losing almost 3% in the previous session. Data showed German industrial orders grew surprisingly in May, reversing the trend after a third consecutive monthly drop.

Retail and travel and leisure stocks rose 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively, to led gains among the European sectors.

Shares in Just Eat were up 14% at €15.70 at 0710 GMT in Amsterdam trading.

Shares of Faurecia fell 4.3% after Barclays double-downgraded its rating on the French car parts maker' stock to "underweight".

Reuters