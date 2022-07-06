Amazon teams up with Just Eat on U.S. food delivery with Grubhub investment

The deal is a major relief for Just Eat Takeaway, whose shares have fallen 70% this year as shareholders demanded it sell or find a partner for Grubhub
Amazon teams up with Just Eat on U.S. food delivery with Grubhub investment

Shares in Just Eat rose after Amazon agreed to buy a stake in unit Grubhub. Picture: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 09:33

Amazon has agreed to take a 2% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com's struggling U.S. meal delivery business Grubhub and will offer its Prime members access to the service for one year.

The deal is a major relief for Just Eat Takeaway, whose shares have fallen 70% this year as shareholders demanded it sell or find a partner for Grubhub, which it bought just last year for $5.8bn (€5.65) in shares.  

In a note on the deal, Credit Suisse said the partnership should strengthen Grubhub.

There is "no crystallisation of value, albeit (the) door is open for more," the bank said.

Under the deal announced as part of Amazon's July "Prime Day" promotion Wednesday, Amazon customers will receive free delivery on orders over $12 (€11.70) in the 4,000 cities where Grubhub operates.

The deal will drive traffic for Grubhub, which has lost share to Doordash and Uber Eats as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic wanes.

In exchange, Amazon will receive warrants representing 2% of Grubhub's shares, and an additional 13% of shares conditional on the deal bringing Grubhub enough customers.

"The agreement is expected to expand membership to Grubhub+, while having a neutral impact on Grubhub's 2022 earnings and cash flow, and be earnings and cash flow accretive for Grubhub from 2023 onwards," Just Eat Takeaway said in a statement.

The company said that Grubhub's gross assets were worth €6.5bn at the end of 2021, and it made a pretax loss of €403m in that year.

European shares

European shares climbed on Wednesday, as Norwegian oil and gas workers called off their strike and assuaged fears of a heightened energy supply crunch, while Just Eat Takeaway.com rose after Amazon agreed to buy a stake in unit Grubhub.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was up 1.3% by 0713 GMT, a day after the strike in Norway cut oil and gas output and exacerbated worries over inflation. 

Germany's DAX gained 1.4% after losing almost 3% in the previous session. Data showed German industrial orders grew surprisingly in May, reversing the trend after a third consecutive monthly drop.

Retail and travel and leisure stocks rose 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively, to led gains among the European sectors.

Shares in Just Eat were up 14% at €15.70 at 0710 GMT in Amsterdam trading.

Shares of Faurecia fell 4.3% after Barclays double-downgraded its rating on the French car parts maker' stock to "underweight".

  • Reuters

Read More

Airbnb London prices soar as UK eyes curbs in tourist haunts

More in this section

Polio vaccine and syringe on a blue background. Vaccination and prevention poliomyelitis. Infantile paralysis. HealthBeacon warns sales of Sharps Bins could be hit by chip shortage
Irish cyber security firm CWSI acquires Belgian-based company mobco Irish cyber security firm CWSI acquires Belgian-based company mobco
M&G invests in Finance Ireland as ISIF sells its stake in the non-bank lender  M&G invests in Finance Ireland as ISIF sells its stake in the non-bank lender 
<p>The UK government is considering restrictions on short-term rentals as part of a review of the impact portals like Airbnb are having on people living in popular tourist destinations, including London.</p>

Airbnb London prices soar as UK eyes curbs in tourist haunts

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices