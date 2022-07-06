HealthBeacon warns sales of Sharps Bins could be hit by chip shortage

This temporary delay in production means the company may only deploy 15,000 Sharp Bins this year.
HealthBeacon said its supply of Sharps Bins for injections could be impacted due to the global chip crunch.

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 08:09
Cáit Caden

Dublin-based med-tech company HealthBeacon said it is experiencing “unanticipated delays” in its supply chain which may affect its sales for the rest of the year.

The delays relate mainly to getting computer chip components for the company’s Smart Sharp Bins for disposing of injections.

This temporary delay in production means the company may only deploy a reduced number of 15,000 Sharp Bins this year.

The company said it anticipates the supply chain challenges will be resolved in Q4 and that it will deploy 100,000 Sharp Bins by the end of Q1 in 2024.

HealthBeacon has tried to battle the impact of computer chip supply chain pressures caused by Covid-19 factory lockdowns by adding to its executive team members, technical planning, and sourcing capabilities, while expanding its facilities and overall production capacity to scale up to meet its 2023 demand.

"Our product is transforming the management of patients on critical injectable medications and our ambition to be a global leader in adherence devices is being realised. Despite these near-term challenges, the company is well positioned for growth in 2023 and beyond,” said HealthBeacon CEO and co-founder Jim Joyce.

HealthBeacon raised €25m from an IPO last year and was founded in 2013.

