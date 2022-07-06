M&G invests in Finance Ireland as ISIF sells its stake in the non-bank lender 

Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) has sold its stake in Finance Ireland, the largest non-bank lender in the country.

The sale of the 33% stake is just one of a series of shareholder transactions completed by Finance Ireland recently.

While ISIF exited its relationship with the lender, investment manager M&G plc has invested significantly in the business and the firm’s exiting institutional shareholder Pimco has increased its equity stake in the business as well.

“M&G know our business well as funders of our residential mortgage book and we are delighted that they have taken this step to take a substantial equity position in our business at this time,” said Finance Ireland founder Billy Kane.

“The timing is also significant given the exit of Ulster Bank and KBC from the market as customers look for a new provider for their mortgage and for their business financing,” he said.

In addition to these transactions, the lender said that €50m in new equity has been invested into the business to grow and scale it further.

Finance Ireland is a multi-asset lender that employs over 170 people. It specialises in car finance, commercial property, residential mortgages, SME, agri-lending and leasing finance. It is preparing to enter the green lending market through offering people competitively priced home energy loans.

“Finance Ireland is the largest non-bank lender within the Irish market and is well positioned to take advantage of favourable structural changes as some banks withdraw from core areas of lending,” said Will Nicoll, chief investment officer of M&G’s private and alternative assets division.

Last year, In 2021, Finance Ireland's new lending figure passed €1bn for the first time and the company is reporting strong demand for its lending offerings as economic activity continues to recover after the pandemic.