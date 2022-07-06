M&G invests in Finance Ireland as ISIF sells its stake in the non-bank lender 

“The timing is also significant given the exit of Ulster Bank and KBC from the market as customers look for a new provider for their mortgage and for their business financing,” said Billy Kane.
M&G invests in Finance Ireland as ISIF sells its stake in the non-bank lender 

Founder of Finance Ireland Billy Kane.

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 07:23
Cáit Caden

Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) has sold its stake in Finance Ireland, the largest non-bank lender in the country.

The sale of the 33% stake is just one of a series of shareholder transactions completed by Finance Ireland recently.

While ISIF exited its relationship with the lender, investment manager M&G plc has invested significantly in the business and the firm’s exiting institutional shareholder Pimco has increased its equity stake in the business as well. 

“M&G know our business well as funders of our residential mortgage book and we are delighted that they have taken this step to take a substantial equity position in our business at this time,” said Finance Ireland founder Billy Kane.

“The timing is also significant given the exit of Ulster Bank and KBC from the market as customers look for a new provider for their mortgage and for their business financing,” he said.

In addition to these transactions, the lender said that €50m in new equity has been invested into the business to grow and scale it further.

Finance Ireland is a multi-asset lender that employs over 170 people. It specialises in car finance, commercial property, residential mortgages, SME, agri-lending and leasing finance. It is preparing to enter the green lending market through offering people competitively priced home energy loans.

“Finance Ireland is the largest non-bank lender within the Irish market and is well positioned to take advantage of favourable structural changes as some banks withdraw from core areas of lending,” said Will Nicoll, chief investment officer of M&G’s private and alternative assets division.

Last year, In 2021, Finance Ireland's new lending figure passed €1bn for the first time and the company is reporting strong demand for its lending offerings as economic activity continues to recover after the pandemic.

More in this section

Revolut launches card reader as it expands into in-person payments Revolut launches card reader as it expands into in-person payments
Limerick firm AMCS to acquire German company Quentic AMCS completes acquisition of German software solutions provider Quentic
Hamptons study Cairn Homes warns of cost pressures, reaffirms annual outlook
<p>Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.</p>

Tata Consultancy Services to create over 200 new jobs in Donegal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices